Dog poo - new consultation about powers to tackle to problem causing a stink

IT’S a subject that really does leave a bad smell.

The issue of dog fouling is to be at the centre of a public consultation as Stratford District Council updates a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

While SDC has had the power to issue fixed penalty notices to dog owners in the district who fail to pick up after their pets, it has been little used.

Meanwhile, the complaints about dog fouling continue to roll in. SDC is now looking at making a new order covering the entire district.

A new, updated order, could be used to help prevent dog poo being left on our streets.

The order states: “If a dog defecates at any time on land to which this order applies and a person who is in charge of the dog at that time fails to remove the faeces from the land forthwith, that person shall be guilty of an offence unless: a) he has a reasonable excuse for doing so; or b) the owner, occupier or other person or authority having control of the land has consented (generally or specifically) to his failing to do so.”

The fine would be £100 and could be issued by police community support officers and people authorised by SDC. Blind people with guide dogs would be exempt.

Hopefully, the order will also cover the dog owners who feel their work is done after clearing up after their dog, then proceed to hang a bag of faeces in a nearby tree.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott (Lib Dem), portfolio holder for environment and neighbourhood services, said: “Although most of our dog owners are responsible and clear up after fouling, our residents survey conducted earlier in the year showed that 37 per cent of respondents regarded dog fouling as a very or fairly big problem.

“By making this PSPO we are ensuring that the council can take action where dogs are fouling. Dog waste can easily be bagged, put in specific dog fouling waste bins or any public on street litter bin, if there isn’t a bin it should be taken home and put in your normal black bin waste.

“People caught letting their dog foul without picking up and properly disposing of the waste could be subject to a £100 fixed penalty notice or up to £1,000 fine following prosecution.”

The consultation is open until 24th January at https://tinyurl.com/486mmvfh. Once adopted, a PSPO can be in place for three years.