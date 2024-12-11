Warwickshire Police gave an update yesterday (Tuesday) on the desperate search for John Taylor

It has now been over a week since the 86-year-old was first reported missing in Kenilworth on the morning of Tuesday, 3rd December.

John Taylor, 86, has been missing from Kenilworth since the morning of Tuesday, 3rd December.

Police said: “Based on the information we have gathered through our investigations, our searches have focused on the area around Kenilworth Castle and Abbey Fields. We do not believe John has travelled beyond this area.



”The search has included search specialists, door-to-door enquiries, financial checks, mobile phone enquiries, police dogs, drones, dash cam footage and the police helicopter to name only a few.

Members of the public are urged to call 999 if you see anything quoting incident number 158 of 3 December.