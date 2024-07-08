Deal to upgrade Stratford’s parking meters is ‘few weeks away’

AFTER more than a year of waiting, Stratford’s parking meters have still not been replaced and many remain covered up and out of order.

After a string of problems involving older motorists trying to pay for tickets, the Herald reported in May 2023 that Warwickshire County Council was not phasing out cash-taking machines, but it was working to replace them with newer models.

But that has still not happened and, while drivers can pay for parking using mobile phones, many are still being left frustrated if they want to pay with cash.