The Crowne Plaza in Stratford is to remain closed until September due to damage caused during a fire last month.

A spokesperson said: “On Monday, 29th April, a fire broke out at our hotel and all guests and colleagues were safely evacuated. We will remain closed until Monday, 2nd September whilst we carry out all necessary work and refurbishments. We are working with guests to rearrange bookings and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience the closure causes. We look forward to welcoming you again soon.”

Firefighters were still on the scene the morning after the fire in April at the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Iain Duck

Asked about staff, they added: “We are carrying out all necessary work and refurbishments and look forward to welcoming our guests again soon. Many team members are working at the hotel to prepare for re-opening, while others have been deployed to nearby sister hotels.”