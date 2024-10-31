Multi-award-winning pub, The Coach House in Rother Street, Stratford, is getting into the spirit of Halloween.

Potent cocktails

Known for their ever-changing décor, the winner of three Best Pub Awards and finalist from the Midlands in the Great British Pub Awards has ramped its interiors for Halloween.

From limited-edition Mad Hatter themed cocktails to the burnt skeleton on the bar and cobwebs and incredible touches scattered throughout the pub – it is a scare fest not to be missed.

Linzi Toon channels the Red Queen

Commenting on the pub décor, the general manager Linzi Toom said: “We love to add the magic to every occasion for our customers and the response to our Halloween décor has been phenomenal! From people taking selfies by the front door arch to squealing with delight over the detail in our cocktails and being slightly grossed by the burnt skeleton, the customers response makes the effort worthwhile!”

The limited-edition cocktails are available until Friday, 1st November 2024.