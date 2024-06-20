FOR most people the Stratford Herald and KES hustings was the first opportunity to hear from Stratford’s parliamentary candidates in the flesh.

There was a charged atmosphere in the Levi Fox Hall at KES as most of the candidates confessed to nerves ahead of taking a seat at the podium-mounted table ready for the scrutiny of the 700-strong audience of Stratford voters and, as it turned out, hecklers.

The Stratford Herald general election hustings held at King Edward VI School on Monday night. Photo: Mark Williamson

The candidates were: Seyi Agboola (Labour), Chris Clarkson (Conservative), James Crocker (Reform UK), Neil O’Neil (New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership), Manuela Perteghella (Liberal Democrat) and Kevin Taylor (Independent). The Green Party declined to have their candidate Doug Rouxel as they did not want to risk splitting the vote.

The only one on the stage looking totally relaxed was host Will Hanrahan. The veteran broadcaster, known for presenting BBC’s Watchdog and Good Morning, runs his own production company from the town and is a passionate advocate for Stratford. He’s funny and sharp with the air of a good-humoured pitbull ready to protect the town from unworthy politicians.