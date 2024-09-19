Wannabe landlords can pick from a number of pubs in south Warwickshire which are either up for sale or whose leases are available.

The Norman Knight in Whichford is currently for sale for £825,000 as a going concern. The four-bedroom pub, which has glamping pods in its grounds, is renowned for being at the heart of the community and for its affordable Sunday lunches.

The Lord Nelson, in Alcester, has been closed for a number of years but is still looking for an owner, priced at £395,000 (although there is a planning application to turn the site into two homes).