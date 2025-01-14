Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella

As we enter 2025, I'd like to celebrate the community spirit of the towns, villages and hamlets of our incredible constituency.

This spirit is seen everyday in the amazing work our volunteers and local charities do, from foodbanks and community fridges and kitchens, to parents and carers fundraising for our local schools, from the many citizens science groups testing the state of our rivers to those who support our veterans, from community village halls putting on arts, music and social inclusion events, to youth clubs, Scouts, Girlguides and Cadets, from grassroots sports clubs and arts organisations to community museums and theatres, from libraries to railway planting groups, from flood action groups to clothes swaps and repair cafes, from neighbourhood watch to community speed watch groups.

Manuela Perteghella MP.

A big thank you too to our Parish and Town councils for working hard for our communities, and to the many clubs and societies making Stratford-on-Avon constituency such a brilliant place to live.

Being an MP is not just about policy making, scrutiny and legislation; it is about serving the people of the Stratford-on-Avon constituency and ensuring everything I do benefits our community.

That's why I stood up and campaigned in Parliament about

improving SEND education provision, stopping sewage pollution in our rivers, demanding more NHS dental appointments, campaigned on the importance of community hospitals in our rural area, speaking up against the traffic and gridlock issues in Stratford, and demanding much needed improvements in bus and rail services.

There is still much that needs to be done at local and national government level. It's important for me to hear all voices and views on how to tackle or solve the challenges ahead.

I thank all those who have contacted me over the past months on issues which matter to you. In this new year, I will continue to address the issues that affect our constituency and country.

Finally, if you are able and have the time, do volunteer in your community and campaign to advocate for change.

Always hold me accountable as your elected representative.

I take this opportunity to wish you and your families a year filled with love, health and joy.