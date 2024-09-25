Pop culture collectibles sold at Entourage in the Minories off Henley Street make it a unique business
Published: 17:51, 25 September 2024
EVERYTHING from a replica chainsaw from the horror film Texas Chainsaw Massacre to cutesy Hello Kitty merchandise is on sale at Entourage.
The emporium of film and cult collectibles is one the newest shops in The Minories, having upped sticks from its former base in Greenhill Street in July.
Owner Jon-Sel Gourkan says he always dreamed of opening a shop since he was a boy but got distracted by an acting career, being a professional footballer and was even a pop star at one point.