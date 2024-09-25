EVERYTHING from a replica chainsaw from the horror film Texas Chainsaw Massacre to cutesy Hello Kitty merchandise is on sale at Entourage.

The emporium of film and cult collectibles is one the newest shops in The Minories, having upped sticks from its former base in Greenhill Street in July.

Minories feature. Photo: Mark Williamson

Owner Jon-Sel Gourkan says he always dreamed of opening a shop since he was a boy but got distracted by an acting career, being a professional footballer and was even a pop star at one point.