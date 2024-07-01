STRATFORD College means business.

The Alcester Road college has ambitious plans which it wants to act as a blueprint for how it will remain an essential part of the business community and create employment in the district.

Existing studies in areas such as catering, hospitality and the arts, car mechanics, building and media are only part of its remit – there are apprenticeships and initiatives based on helping businesses meet their training needs and fill essential skills gaps.

Nadia Davies, director of business development at Solihull College and University Centre, which includes Stratford College, said: “Our partnerships with local employers are extremely valuable in ensuring our skills offer meets current needs.

“We welcome businesses who are looking to attract new talent, as well as those looking to upskill their existing employers.

“Our partnerships enable employers to contribute directly to the design and delivery of our extensive skills offer.”

One such offer for helping people with their careers are the bootcamps.

“Our bootcamps provide opportunities for adults aged 19 plus to develop new skills to support their career progression and use their transferable skills to secure work in a chosen industry,” Nadia said. “Bootcamps are practical, engaging and offer a cost-effective solution. This year we’ve delivered a range of highly successful bootcamps in creative industries and digital.”

Support for business will be boosted this month with a new project, funded by Innovate UK. This will see an innovation practitioner based at Stratford to support local SMEs with their innovation plans with a focus on sustainable construction.

The sustainable theme continues with the college’s plans to build a new heat pump training centre at the Stratford campus, with work under way later this year, and a drive for the college itself to be sustainable.

“As we move towards achieving our 2030 net zero goal, we have a college-wide commitment to prioritise sustainability in our daily working practices,” said Nadia. “This year our wild meadow is in full bloom, and in April 2024 the college achieved commended status at the Association of Colleges Beacon Awards which recognise the best and most innovative activities in colleges across the UK.”

Then there’s the expansion of the college’s brick workshop, apprenticeships over a wide range of vocational subjects and the sponsorship of the Employer of the Year Award at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards in October.

“We are part of the sponsoring team for this year’s awards and it is with extreme pride that we are here to celebrate this with the business community in the Stratford area,” Nadia said.

This year’s categories are:

Best Online Business

Best Family Business

Team of the Year

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School

Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel

Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

Best New Business

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Orbit

Best Customer Experience

Best Green Business

Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant, sponsored by EFX

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

To enter this year’s awards, visit www.stratfordherald awards.co.uk. Entries can all be done online ready for our independent judges to view.