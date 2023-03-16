Home   News   Article

Rising costs from Brexit and cost-of-living force Stratford's Bonds Lifestyle store to close

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 12:01, 16 March 2023
 | Updated: 12:19, 16 March 2023

Independent retail in Stratford has been dealt a huge blow with the sudden closure of Bonds.

Occupying a glass-fronted outlet on the Dodwell estate in Evesham Road, it sold a broad range of interiors, gifts, clothes and plants and housed a popular restaurant/café.

Originally it was a much smaller antiques emporium housing individual concessions, but when couple Zoe and Richard Biggs took over the business nine years ago they gradually expanded and changed it into a ‘destination’ outlet and renamed it Bonds Lifestyle and sold modern products.

