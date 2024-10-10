Blow for rail users as cafe next to Stratford station closes

THE sudden closure of a coffee shop has brought sadness for those who have lost their jobs and also left a gap in the market for those living nearby – or travelling to and from Stratford railway station.

A hand-written notice on the door of Esquires Coffee announced that it was closing for good on Sunday, 6th October. The news was greeted with dismay by its regulars concerned for the future of those who had worked there – but also re-ignited the debate over the facilities available to passengers using the town’s main station.

Though Esquires was part of Rosalind Court rather than the station, it also was the closest coffee stop for rail users. In March 2019 the major phase of work got under way on a £1.5 million package of improvements to the station building.

There had been a small but well-used café within the station as it used to be – and as the work was stepped up, a statement on behalf of Network Rail, West Midlands Railway and the county council, said the upgrade would include better retail facilities.

This has so far not included the return of a permanent station café but Esquires opened at the end of 2019 and offered refreshments a short step away – a convenient option for many that is now no longer there.

The unit is available to lease for £25,000 per annum.

Chair of the Shakespeare Line Rail User Group (SLRUG) Peter Morris said: “While we entirely respect the and understand the owners’ decision to close Esquires it will be a blow to train passengers using Stratford’s railway station nearby and who would like to take refreshments.

“We hope that West Midlands Trains will pursue with increased vigour a tenant for the station’s own buffet which has never been let since the railway station was refurbished just before the Covid pandemic.

“Stratford station is a vibrant area and the volunteers who are using their room there for community functions are showing that it’s beneficial. The station needs to reopen its own buffet and SLRUG will be making fresh representations to West Midlands Trains to that effect in the hope they can attract new tenants.”

A spokesperson for Esquires said: “It’s always a difficult decision to close a location, especially one as beloved as our Stratford store.

“Unfortunately, like many businesses, our Stratford store was heavily impacted by the challenges brought on by the pandemic, ongoing railway strikes and the shift toward remote working. These factors made it difficult for the store to thrive in the way that the franchisee had hoped when first embarking on this opportunity.

“The decision to close wasn’t made lightly. It was a very tough choice for our franchisee, who truly valued the warmth and support of the community.”

While Rosalind Court is an Orbit Homes property, a spokesperson said: “This is a self-contained unit, let on commercial terms and operating independently of Orbit Housing Association. We can confirm that the tenant chose to execute a break clause in the lease and leaves on amicable terms. We encourage any commercial operations interested in the unit to contact Bromwich Hardy.”

The agents list the rent as £25,000 per annum.