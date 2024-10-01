Home   News   Article

Proud gardeners celebrate at Stratford in Bloom prize-giving

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 18:00, 01 October 2024

Those that have helped bring good cheer with fabulous blooms and inspirational gardens were rewarded at a Stratford in Bloom prize-giving ceremony last Thursday (19th September) at the town hall.

During the awards evening wine flowed and music played – courtesy of pianist Peter Summers – before deputy mayor Cllr Dani Hunter announced the winners.

The Stratford in Bloom front garden winners
This included overall best front garden and best wildlife-friendly winners John and June Hancox of East Green Drive who were “delighted” with their double win, and proudly posed in their garden for the Herald this week.

