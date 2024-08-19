Big turnout and big community effort for Brailes Show

BRAILES Show was one of the best attended in recent years.

A big community effort with plenty of unsung heroes who did the fetching and carrying throughout a long, hot day endured the show ran smoothly last Saturday. In fact, the show had everything, a flower, vegetable and craft marquee, cooking, wine, cheese and baking demonstrations, kickboxing, a dog show and birds of prey.

Brailes Show. Photo: Iain Duck

“We think it was one of the best attended. The floral displays were amazing and there was plenty to enjoy including an archery stand which children and adults took part in. There was singing and dancing, a children’s slide plus lots of ice cream, Asian street food, barbeque, crepes and a coffee shop. The money raised from the show will support local causes but we’re still topping up that amount and visitor numbers,” said Philip Sherer, who is sponsorship officer for the show along with a group of dynamic volunteers who help put the event on each year.