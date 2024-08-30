Big Bob is tallest bloom in Shipston

EIGHT-year-old Joshua Allen has broken an eight-year record after growing the tallest entrant in the annual sunflower-growing competition organised by Shipston Rotary.

Joshua’s prize specimen reached the giddy height of 15ft 3in to scoop first prize – a £10 voucher he’s spending on Lego.

I’ve won …. Eight-year-old Joshua Allen was this week celebrating at his Shipston home after winning the Rotary Club of Shipston tallest sunflower competition. Joshua’s entry had this week reached the height of 15ft 3in, the sunflower having been planted at his Weavers Close home back in may from a seed donated from his grandad Dave Allen. The world’s tallest sunflower has been recorded as growing to a height of 30ft 1in in Germany. Photo: Mark Williamson

Joshua’s green fingers have helped him grow very large sunflowers before, and he’s previously finished second and third in the competition, but this time his entry was head and shoulders above the rest.