Big Bob is tallest bloom in Shipston
Published: 15:00, 30 August 2024
EIGHT-year-old Joshua Allen has broken an eight-year record after growing the tallest entrant in the annual sunflower-growing competition organised by Shipston Rotary.
Joshua’s prize specimen reached the giddy height of 15ft 3in to scoop first prize – a £10 voucher he’s spending on Lego.
Joshua’s green fingers have helped him grow very large sunflowers before, and he’s previously finished second and third in the competition, but this time his entry was head and shoulders above the rest.