Bidford Bridge technical issues could delay reopening date

HOPES of having Bidford Bridge opened by the end of next month have suffered a setback after vital repair work on the structure was hit by technical issues caused by rising river levels.

The bridge was closed for repair after an Uber driver crashed and wedged a Toyota Prius on the structure in August.

A cyclist climbing around the car on Bidford Bridge this morning following the crash. Photo: Mark Williamson

At the time Warwickshire County Council estimated that repair work would take until the end of November based on engineer reports which highlighted the damage caused to the parapet and cutwater where a large crack had appeared.

Since the crash and subsequent closure, motorists have had to endure travelling extra miles along a diversion route while shops and services in the village have been left fighting for customers and telling the area that Bidford is still open for businesses.

There is concern that if the repair work isn’t completed by the end of November and with winter approaching, where river levels traditionally rise, the bridge will not be open in time for Christmas or even early next year.

In a statement this week the county council said: “While we continue to work towards reopening the road as per our original timescale, we are somewhat at the mercy of the weather and subsequent rising river levels which could potentially impact upon the programme. We’re working with the contractors to explore options to expedite delivery of the programme of repair.

“We can assure residents that we will have the road open as soon as possible once the bridge can structurally accommodate it and keep all those affected informed as work progresses.”

With the work at the mercy of river levels, some Bidford residents are worried.

Steve Burgoine wrote on social media: “In short, the bridge has been bodged so much in the past it now requires major structural work in order to have something sound to build on. This will take ages as the river levels are virtually always in flood during winter.”

Tracy Atherton was concerned the bridge won’t be opened until next spring.

She added: “I was trying to work out the other day how much this one person’s stupidity has cost so many of us? It’s such a pain not being able to use the bridge and shops must be suffering too.

“The amount of increased petrol bills for us all must be staggering over such a long period.”

A 200-word technical update by the council detailing the works being undertaken has also drawn criticism on social media from residents for its lack of clarity.

Robbie Hill wrote: “Long story short… don’t expect the bridge to be open this side of Christmas.”

And Simon Currell observed: “So to summarise, in brief, and I’ll keep this short…the bridge will be open by the end of November, as promised… now for the big question… which year?”

As previously reported by the Herald, the county council is considering making a claim against the Uber driver’s insurers to cover the costs of the bridge repair.