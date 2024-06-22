Beware - plant which can seriously damage skin spotted in Stratford

A plant which can cause serious damage to skin has been reported growing in an area of open space in Stratford.

The plant, believed to be giant hogweed, was spotted in an area of the Stratford Nature Reserve not far from the Fisherman’s car park and has been reported to Stratford District Council which shares responsibility for the 71 acre site. It has also been spotted by the footpath, close to the new marina and on the opposite side of the Avon from the marina.

There are warning signs in the area making walkers aware of the risks at the new nature reserve.