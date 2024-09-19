Health bosses sideline Shipston in hurried public consultation on location of community beds
Health bosses were accused of betraying the people of Shipston as they pushed on with plans to exclude beds from the new Ellen Badger Hospital development.
This included a vote passed yesterday (Wednesday) at a meeting of the county council Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC) that will slash a public consultation on the location of in-patient beds from 12 weeks to six weeks.
Campaigners vowed to fight on this week as even before the consultation begins, a report put together by Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) ahead of the HOSC meeting suggested Shipston was not a suitable site for some of the county’s proposed in-patient beds.