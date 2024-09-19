Health bosses were accused of betraying the people of Shipston as they pushed on with plans to exclude beds from the new Ellen Badger Hospital development.

This included a vote passed yesterday (Wednesday) at a meeting of the county council Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC) that will slash a public consultation on the location of in-patient beds from 12 weeks to six weeks.

Shipston residents are determined to get in-patient beds returned to the town, and have taken to the streets in protest.Photo: Mark Williamson

Campaigners vowed to fight on this week as even before the consultation begins, a report put together by Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) ahead of the HOSC meeting suggested Shipston was not a suitable site for some of the county’s proposed in-patient beds.