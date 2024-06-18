THE Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards offers Stratford district entrepreneurs and businesses the chance to show case the obvious professional quality of people who work here.

It’s their stories that win awards and allow businesses to achieve goals for everyone involved.

This year’s gala event in October once again sees Stratford District Council as headline sponsors support the Herald and local businesses on what promises to be a memorable night but before all that can take place, Cllr Susan Juned, the district council leader told the Herald why the awards are an important of the business community in any given year.