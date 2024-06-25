PROTOTYPES and parts are 3D-printed and perfected in hours by a Bidford-based business.

Malcolm Nicholls Ltd, which owns two of the largest format 3D printing machines in the UK, makes incredibly detailed and accurate models for clients.

These range from concept cars and crucial parts for leading automotive brands and motorsport teams to a giant replica of a designer perfume bottle for display in Harrods.