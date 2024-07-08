Home   News   Article

Mind won charity of the year at Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2023

By Simon Woodings
Published: 11:00, 08 July 2024

RECOGNISING the key work of our area’s charities is a central element of the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards.

Last year, South Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind was chosen as the charity of the year – a deserving winner in a post-Covid world where mental health issues have risen dramatically.

Self-harm and suicide figures have reached crisis point in Britain, which means the role of mental health charities like South Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind (SWW Mind) is more vital than ever.

