ASB ‘driving business out of Stratford’

By Simon Woodings
Published: 06:00, 03 August 2024

A BUSINESSMAN has revealed how he is now escorting his diners back to their cars to avoid the anti-social behaviour around Stratford’s Bancroft Gardens.

Drinkers, vandalism and even diners being sprayed with water pistols by boys on bikes have hit the Countess of Evesham river cruiser moored in the Bancroft basin.

Stratford businessman, Nick Longden, invited Stratford MP, Manuella Perteghella to discuss anti-social behaviour issues in the town.

The water pistol attack, which involved four boys on bikes who goaded the customers, targeted a group of 40 visitors who were in their 60s, 70s and 80s as they made their way back to their coach. They later posted on social media that they won’t be coming back to Stratford again.

