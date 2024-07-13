Home   News   Article

Anger as Henley High Street trees cut right back while ‘at their best’

By Kent Messenger reporter
Published: 11:00, 13 July 2024

REMEDIAL work on trees in Henley has left residents reeling after the county council chose to pollard, rather than prune, the limes in High Street.

A number of residents had contacted Henley Parish Council about some of the trees which were overhanging onto buildings and pedestrians. The parish council took it up with Warwickshire County Council, which has responsibility for the trees, and members of its forestry team duly visited the village and started work.

The trees have been cut back when they were in need of pruning, residents say.
But rather than prune (a selective technique to remove parts of a plant no longer needed/in the way) the trees were pollarded (all branches removed leaving only the trunk and a few large branches).

