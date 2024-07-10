Ambitious plans for £1 million Scout HQ in Stratford

PLANS have been revealed for a £1 million state-of-the-art scout HQ in Stratford.

The planning application for the two-storey building in New Broad Street was submitted to Stratford District Council following a consultation which included parents and neighbours.

The building, if approved, would be home to 1st Stratford Scouts who say that their present ‘hut’ is no longer fit for purpose. The replacement building would offer a modern space for scouting activities with enhanced storage and space for community use.