Altercation between Stratford dog walkers left man needing hospital treatment

POLICE are investigating an alleged assault involving two dog walkers in Stratford.

Detectives said one of the two men involved was left with serious leg injuries which required hospital treatment.

The incident was reported to have happened between 10am and 10.30am on Thursday, 27th June, in a small field next to Montague Court play area on Birmingham Road.

A man walking a dog through the park had an altercation with a second man, a white male in his 50s, who was also walking a dog.

This week, police investigating the allegations appealed for help as they followed additional leads. Anyone who witnessed an altercation, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 112 of 27th June 2024.