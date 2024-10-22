All to be revealed at Alcester charity fashion show

TEN models, 60 designer outfits and that perfect little number for Christmas will all be revealed at a Fashion Show and Sale in November.

To publicise the forthcoming show - where most of the outfits are nearly £5 or less - Mary Nash, who has organised the Alcester Festival, got in the swing of things by wearing a black velvet dress and jacket at the Alcester and Bidford Big Breakfast held last Saturday.

Mary Nash, organiser of the forthcoming Alcester Festival fashion show and supper is gearing up for the event being held at the Greig Hall in the town on 8th November. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The outfits are absolutely gorgeous and have been kindly donated to our show. We are raising money for the Shakespeare Hospice, Alcester in Bloom and Ros1 Cancer. The breakfast was the ideal opportunity to raise awareness and our raffle on the same day raised £300 - it is jolly popular,” Mary.

Tickets for the show cost £24 which includes supper and Prosecco. Later in the month on 30th November there’s a Masquerade Ball which is also part of the Alcester Festival.

Both events are due to be held at The Greig Hall, Alcester.

For more information about the fashion show and the ball contact Mary Nash on 07780 478459 or marynash779@googlemail.com and TicketSource



