A ‘P’ has gone missing in Chipping Campden



THERE’S a ‘P’ missing in Chipping Campden.

Road sign is missing a P.

An eagle-eyed resident spotted a misspelling on a recently installed new sign in Berrington Road in Chipping Campden and while the road name is correct the P in Campden has been left out so the historic town has been re-named Chipping Camden.

Road signs are the responsibility of Gloucestershire County Council but street signs belong to Cotswold District Council.

This week Cotswold district councillor Tom Stowe, (Con Campden & Vale Ward), said: “I was made aware of a missing street sign at Berrington Road earlier this year, so I put in a request for a new one. It was installed the other day and I couldn’t believe the error. While the sign itself looks great, it’s utterly useless if the name is misspelt.

“A resident has come up with the idea of auctioning off the misspelt sign to raise money for a local charity so something good can come of this situation.”

A Cotswold District Council spokesperson said: “We are really sorry that this error has occurred, we will ensure the misspelt sign is replaced as soon as possible.”



