

Doug Armstrong’s family share a tribute to the community champion, arts advocate and loving husband, father and grandfather

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the heartbreaking news that Doug Armstrong passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 4th December at the age of 73, surrounded by his family.

Doug was the dearly loved husband to Aly, devoted father to James and Jess, a beloved father-in-law to Nisha, adored grandfather to Lara and our best friend. He held a special place in the hearts of every generation of his family.

Born in Berwick-upon-Tweed on 17th June 1951, his connection to his Northumbrian roots brought him immense peace and joy, and were a cornerstone of his character and outlook on life.

Doug Armstrong

Doug was a man whose kindness and compassion were at the very core of who he was. He had the extraordinary gift of making it his mission to invest time in others, offering advice that empowered all who knew him. What made Doug someone who truly broke the mould was his grounded and humble character that made him deeply loved and respected by the Stratford community and beyond.

His dedication to the community and social justice was endless, and he was committed to championing the rights of others. His career included working for British Rail, Birmingham University, and educational establishments including pupil referral units across the West Midlands. He dedicated himself to supporting the most vulnerable students. Dad connected with these young lives, opening doors to provide them opportunities to thrive.

Doug was a passionate advocate for the arts. He played a key role in co-founding the Street Arts Project, supporting the homeless, vulnerable and socially isolated people in Stratford, and made a major contribution to the local music scene.

Doug was a man who stood by his principles, championed the arts, and believed in the power of kindness to change the world. He leaves behind an incredible legacy through his family and friends and a gaping hole in our hearts.

Jackie Lines, co-founder of the Street Arts Project and close friend said: “We are all heartbroken to have lost our dear friend, Doug. Helping the vulnerable was a path that Doug had followed all through his life. His kindness, genuine care and compassion made him loved and respected by all that knew him.

“His equal love for music, has also made him a humble legend amongst musicians far and wide and helped many on their own difficult journeys.

“Above all he was a loyal and strong Northumbrian warrior that will be missed and remembered forever.”

Street Arts Project musicians pictured with Doug Armstrong, centre. They are Wes Finch, Jack Blackman, Katherine Abbott and Spesh Maloney. Photo: Mark Williamson

Musicians from far and wide have sent expressions of love and gratitude and the outpourings of affection have been huge.

Steve Steinhaus, a close friend of Doug’s, CEO and co-founder of Solihull Alternative Provision Multi Academy Trust and music director of the Upton Blues Festival, said: “I often refer to my friend Doug as ‘the last of the true believers’.

“Doug truly believed in the power of music to heal and inspire, the strength of the grassroots community, the right to be included and have your voice heard, the duty to do and stand for what is right and the obligation to reach out to those in need.

“More importantly, he was a man whose actions exemplified those beliefs. He lived with them. I can offer no higher praise than that; a unique human being, mentor and leader who will be dearly, deeply missed.”

Jono Wright, another close friend, said, “Doug was a proud husband, parent and grandparent. He was a great man and more importantly, to many people, he was a great friend. Doug was an inspiration.

“He would do anything for anyone, he was somebody who would draw out potential that people didn’t know they had and he always championed the underdog.

“Doug’s impact was felt right across Stratford, from the terraces of his beloved football club to the many music festivals and events that he used to organise.

“He also created the Street Arts Project with Jackie Lines, the not-for-profit organisation supporting the vulnerable and socially isolated. His incredible drive and dedication to help people will be greatly missed. Stratford has lost an icon.”

Finally, we would like to acknowledge the outstanding palliative care given to Doug, especially from Shakespeare Hospice at Home.

The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, (North Chapel) on Monday, 30th December at 11am. Doug would like you to wear bright clothes or a splash of colour.

All who knew Doug are welcome as we pay tribute.



