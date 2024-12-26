£320,000 grant will help Stratford Foodbank expand its services

STRATFORD Foodbank got the perfect gift this festive season – a £320,000 grant.

The funding has come from Heart of England Community Energy (HECE), a community energy enterprise which has a 15MW solar farm near Stratford. Surplus income, after operational costs, is reinvested into community and carbon reduction projects.

The foodbank said the money will be used to support new satellite locations to meet the growing demand for food and services, particularly in under-served areas.

Davina Logan, chair of the foodbank trustees, said: “We’re delighted with the funding from HECE, it has come at just the right time for us, as we are going through a period of change and development and the grant gives us security and confidence to move forward.

“The expansion of our satellite locations has already proven to be impactful, and this grant will allow us to reach even more people in need. We are deeply grateful for this support.”

Stratford Foodbank will increase its number of parcels to 5,000 a year.

The grant will enable the continuation and expansion of the new food distribution points launched in August at Bishopton Community Centre, Meon Vale Village Hall, Escape Arts Heritage Centre and the Ken Kennett Centre, in addition to the central location in Stratford. This expansion will reduce the need for clients to travel long distances to access support.

With this expansion, the foodbank is set to distribute over 5,000 food parcels annually, supporting thousands of local families. Beyond food distribution, the project will also connect individuals with local agencies such as Citizens Advice South Warwickshire to address the root causes of crisis and hardship.

In addition, the three-year grant will allow the foodbank to recruit part-time staff to manage the expanded operation, and will also fund a dedicated delivery van.

John Stott, HECE chair, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to use the money earned from selling electricity from our solar farm to help those in need. Projects like this are why we, as volunteer directors, dedicate our time.”