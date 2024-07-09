MEMBERS of Stratford Table Tennis Club played night and day at the weekend to raise funds for research into motor neurone disease (MND).

The 24-hour marathon was organised by Ian Nash, whose partner Caroline Fraser has the degenerative disease, and took place at the Rosebird Community Hall, Stratford.

Event organiser Ian Nash, left, was one of the players on hand to put bat to ball as he was pictured with his partner Caroline Fraser who has MND.Photo: Mark Williamson

Play began at mid-day on Saturday (29th June) and ended at mid-day on Sunday with the aim of keeping at least one table going for the 24 hours, though for much of the time two were active. When time was up those remaining ran round the table with Caroline watching on, something which Ian described as very emotional.