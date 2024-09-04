HANDS off our bull… that’s the overwhelming cry in support of a landlord who looked to boost business at his village pub with a striking piece of artwork.

The Bull’s Head in Wootton Wawen hit the headlines when landlord Martin Peel was told he’d broken the rules by having an eight-foot mural of a Hereford bull painted on the outside.

A planning enforcement officer at Stratford District Council wrote to him in June to say he had to remove the image - known affectionately as Eddie (Eddie-bull) - from the 500-year-old, grade II listed pub.