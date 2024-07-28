WHILE England may have lost out at the Euros, at least the Gateway Project is coming home for Stratford after 15 years of hurt – or at least protracted delays.

Last week the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) unveiled a multi-million-pound investment – believed to be £9 million– that will help to kick-start the project that will ultimately embrace an area bounded by Birmingham Road and Arden Street, through to the rundown Windsor Street multi-storey car park.

However the news was not universally welcomed, with many residents voicing concerns over such things as the cost, buildings being knocked down, other shabby areas in the town being further neglected, and whether the project will be completed in a timely manner.