Celebrate the 90th anniversary of one of the world’s best-loved board games by stepping inside Monopoly Lifesized.

You can save up to £25 on tickets to London’s immersive gaming experience and treat your family and friends to a supersized day out.

Save up to £25 on tickets to Monopoly Lifesized, the immersive gaming experience based on the classic board game. Picture: Monopoly Lifesized

Find yourself inside the classic board game as you battle to bank the most money at the interactive attraction – made even bigger and better for this year’s special anniversary.

You and your group will need to work together to tackle hands-on tasks, solve puzzles and win mini-games to beat the escape room-style challenges.

Your human token – a friendly Monopoly Lifesized guide – will take you around the board, help you chase star properties and try to keep you and your mates out of jail.

Take on challenges with your friends and family and bag the best properties on the board. Picture: Monopoly Lifesized

To celebrate nine decades of the family favourite game, you can save up to £25 off tickets to Monopoly Lifesized if you book before Friday, February 14. Get tickets here.

So, have you got what it takes to bag the best properties and come out on top? Find out with an unforgettable visit to Monopoly Lifesized.

Stratford Herald may receive a commission from any sales generated by this story.