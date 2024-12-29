The Euros were on TV and Taylor Swift was pretty much everywhere else – but how much do you recall about the year that was?

Test your knowledge about the past 12 months and scroll to the bottom to check your answers. Good luck!

In a year of general elections, Olympic medals and pop domination, how much do you remember? Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

NEWS

1. In which month did the UK general election take place - and how many seats did Labour win?

2. In May, the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List revealed the first billionaire British musician, can you name him?

3. Ford relaunched this car in the UK, what is it called?

QUESTION 3: A modern motoring classic was reborn in 2024

4. What was unique about the £1 coins entering circulation on August 20?

5. Presenter Gregg Wallace has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this year, but how old is the BBC star?

6. In November, who was victorious in the Conservative leadership election?

7. Where did Hyperia, the UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster, open?

8. Why were these six words in the news - Mildmay, Suffragette, Windrush, Liberty, Lioness and Weaver?

9. The UK's largest indoor arena finally opened (after a few hitches) in which city?

10. Reform leader Nigel Farage finally won a seat in parliament. Can you name the constituency he now represents?

QUESTION 10: In which town was Nigel Farage giving a victory speech after being elected its MP? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

SPORT

11. Who did England play in Gareth Southgate's last game in charge of the national team?

12. Which horse ride romped home to win the Aintree Grand National in April?

13. At the Paris Olympics, Team GB came home with just one gold from the track. Name the athlete - and the event.

QUESTION 13: Who took gold for GB in the Stade de France on the 10th day of the Paris Olympics? Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

14. Luke Humphries won the final of the PDC World Darts Championship in January, who did he beat in the final?

15. There was home glory in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Which driver topped the podium?

16. Name this top football manager - and the new job she took up back in May

QUESTION 16: This footie boss headed to new pastures Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

TV AND FILM

17. Netflix show Baby Reindeer starred which Scottish comedian in the lead role?

18. Dame Maggie Smith sadly passed away this year, but how old was she?

19. Which member of pop band McFly entered the jungle for the 24th series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here?

QUESTION 19: This boyband member entered the I’m a Celebrity jungle in November. Picture: ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire

20. Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in May, but who is the groom’s famous father?

21. Romantic drama One Day became the most-watched series in the world on the week it first aired, but who wrote the book on which the TV show is based?

22. Who was the voice of Anxiety, a new emotion introduced in Pixar’s Inside Out 2?

23. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starred in Wicked, but when did the musical first open on Broadway?

24. How many Academy Awards did Oppenheimer scoop at this year’s ceremony?

25. How many of the four celebrity Strictly Come Dancing finalists from this year can you name?

QUESTION 25 Strictly returned with 15 new celebs Picture: BBC

MUSIC

26. What was the name of Sabrina Carpenter’s first UK No. 1 single?

27. In which country did One Direction singer Liam Payne fall to his death in October?

28. Oasis announced their reunion with a sell-out stadium tour, but what was the name of the band’s last album before they split in 2009?

29. Which Australian singer won this year’s BRIT Global Icon Award?

30. What was the name of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking global tour that came to the UK from June to August?

QUESTION 30: Popstar Taylor Swift has been touring the world. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

ANSWERS

NEWS: 1 July - Labour won and 412 seats; 2 Sir Paul McCartney; 3 The Capri; 4 They were the first £1 coins featuring the head of Charles III; 5 Wallace is 60-years-old; 6 Kemi Badenoch; 7 Thorpe Park in Surrey; 8 They are the names of London's new six overground lines; 9 Co-op Live opened Manchester; 10 Clacton.

SPORT: 11 Spain in the Euros final; 12 I Am Maximus; 13 Keely Hodgkinson in the 800m; 14 Luke Littler; 15 Lewis Hamilton; 16 Emma Hayes left Chelsea to coach the USA Women’s Team.

TV AND FILM: 17 Richard Gadd; 18 89 years old; 19 Danny Jones; 20 Jon Bon Jovi; 21 David Nicholls; 22 Maya Hawke; 23 2003; 24; Seven Academy Awards; 25 JB Gill, Tasha Ghouri, Sarah Hadland and winner Chris McCausland.

MUSIC 26 Espresso; 27 Argentina; 28 Dig Out Your Soul; 29 Kylie Minogue; 30 The Eras Tour.