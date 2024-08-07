ALFRED Enoch is following in the footsteps of his beloved actor father as he treads the boards of the Royal Shakespeare Company as Pericles.

Press night went ahead last night (Wednesday), and was well received, earning a standing ovation. The show runs at the Swan Theatre until 21st September.

Alfred Enoch takes on the role as Pericles. Below right, in rehearsal.Photo: Johan Persson

Sadly William Russell Enoch died in June aged 99, so won’t see his son make his debut with the company.

Alfred’s mum, Etheline Margareth Lewis, is a Barbadian Brazilian doctor.

William was well known as one of the assistants to the first Doctor Who (played by William Hartnell in the 1963 launch), and went on to enjoy a long and successful career on stage and screen.

William Russell Enoch.

He joined the RSC in 1970 as the Provost in Measure for Measure (with Ian Richardson and Ben Kingsley), Lord Rivers in Norman Rodway’s Richard III and Salisbury in a touring King John, with the title role played by Patrick Stewart.