After Shakespeare but long before Bridgerton, there was The School for Scandal, Sheridan’s brilliantly biting comedy of manners. The show boasts some of the most elaborate costumes seen at the RSC. Designer Alex Lowde tells Gill Sutherland about his work, and why gossip and pink rule in the production.

How did you become a theatre designer?

It’s quite a while ago now, so I think it was easier for me than people coming up now. I did a drama degree at Hull, where I studied the history of the dramaturgical canon, then I did a postgrad where we just studied set and costume design, which was a very intense year where you designed about six plays, making a model box, presented it and got critique back.

Then I started working as an assistant, basically, to much more established designers.We used to make a lot more physical models, whereas people use CAD and computer models.I think it’s still really helpful to make a physical model for people to see, and for the actors to understand the space that they’re going to inhabit, in a way that you don’t really get with a computer-generated image.

The interesting thing about your work is the contrast between the big and open sets and – well, in this – more lavish costumes. Tell us about that.

School for Scandal at the RSC. Photos: Marc Brenner/RSC

I’d say I always like to work in quite an architectural way, but also quite a minimal way because I feel that ultimately, you know, the actor is the thing. And I always feel with my design, I always try to make it about the actor in this space and that they always resonate above all else. So I always try and keep the surround or the architecture around them fairly simple, never overpowering the actor.There are different schools of design, like in America, the designs are often much busier. There’s much more to look at, but I always personally just prefer to put the emphasis on the actor and the prop and the costume and sort of serve them essentially. It all depends on the piece in a way and what your resource is.