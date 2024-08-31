Women triumph over men in tug-of-war at Alveston Fete

THERE was something for everyone at Alveston Fete on Sunday which saw the ladies win the tug-of-war against a men’s team on the village green.

Rev Linda MacDermott of St James’ Church welcomed the gathered crowd at the start of the fete and local district and town councillor Kate Rolfe also attended.

Alveston Fete on Sunday. Photo: Photo: Mark Williamson

In traditional style there were of games to enjoy, including a sack race, a three-legged race and a wheelbarrow race. While the barbecue served up tasty buns and burgers, the poor old rat got a splat, as often happens at this time of the year, and live music included popular big band and swing tunes.