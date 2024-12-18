THE Kolshi premiere restaurant in Wellesbourne has been judged Family Restaurant of Year in the 2024 English Curry Awards.

The team at the family-owned and independently run Indian restaurant in Warwick Road, collected their award at the ceremony on Monday, 2nd December at Walsall FC’s Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Kolshi reckons to have captured the hearts of local customers with its authentic flavours, fresh ingredients, and a passion for delivering a true taste of India to the community and the award was testament to the hard work and dedication of the family behind the business, who have made it their mission to provide quality Indian cuisine with exceptional service.

The Kolshi team with their award.

Owner Sohel Ahmed said: “ We are absolutely over the moon to have won. As a small, family-run business, this recognition means the world to us. We’ve poured our heart and soul into every dish we serve, and this is a huge milestone for our team. We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers and everyone who has supported us along the way."

The English Curry Awards celebrate the finest in the curry industry, highlighting the talents and contributions of restaurants, chefs, and takeaways across the country.