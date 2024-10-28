A serious dose of enthusiasm and energy is being injected into the Stratford Business Improvement District from today (Thursday), when the new manager starts.

Aaron Corsi’s appointment signals a fresh start for the organisation as it embarks on a new five-year term from 2024 to 2029.

There is an overlap with current BID manager Michelle Baker, who steps down at the end of November.

When the Herald met Aaron outside the BID offices on Sheep Street this week, ahead of his first day in the new job, he was easily spotted.

With his jaunty check suit, velvet bow tie and chunky trainers he has a debonair style that’s matched by his exuberant and friendly personality.

Aaron Corsi, Stratford BID’s new manager. Photo: Mark Williamson

He’s barely been here five minutes, and already seems to know everyone – with at least four people stopping to say hello.

“I do tend to know a lot of people,” says Aaron with a just hint of bashfulness.

Prior to his new role at BID, Aaron was service manager for Place, Projects, and Partnerships at Warwickshire County Council – so has had a lot to do with putting on events and town centre management.

He was also the manager at Warwick Boat Club, and continues to be involved in charity fashion shows stemming from his time working in men’s retail.

Aaron’s recent leaving do from the county council, where he’d also worked in the highways department, is an indicator of his popularity.

“It was at the visitor centre, and even the mayor turned up in his chain to wish me well. Sort of becoming the face of Warwick has been really great.”

Aaron’s career started in traffic data after realising his science degree from Leicester University in microbiology and pharmacology was not going to lead to his dream career

“So drugs and bacteria,” explains Aaron of his degree subject. “But I’m just not the sort of person who’s happy sitting in a white lab coat pipetting for hours every day.”

Growing up in Meriden and then south Warwickshire, Aaron was the oldest of four boys.

The 43-year-old now lives in Warwick and is settled with his partner and beloved labrador, Rufus. A bit of a star in his own right, Rufus will be seen regularly by Aaron’s side, and even has his own social media account.

One of the highlights from Aaron’s recent job was managing the Commonwealth Games site in Warwick.

“I was asked, could you run a two-week games site in the centre of town?’” explains Aaron. “Through my safety advisory group work, the highways, my event management, my licensee work, I said, ‘Absolutely of course I can. I’ll make some phone calls, speak to people involved in sports, and got the community in. Let’s just go do it.’ We also put in a big screen and AstroTurf, which we rolled out ourselves.”

It’s this kind of can-do enthusiasm that led Aaron to applying for the BID manager position.

Aaron Corsi, Stratford BID’s new manager. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I’ve had ten years working all across the county in different places, being able to influence, affect change, talk to people, and helping to find solutions. And I thought it was time I had the ability to take the lead myself. So when the job came up, it was like, right, I can work in one place, one set of stakeholders and colleagues, and really get under the skin of somewhere and put into practice all the things I’ve been talking about – finding solutions where there are challenges.”

Acknowledging the issues affecting business on the high street, he adds: “We’ve got to think about our places and towns in a different way. Looking at things like the night-time economy and working with landlords.”

The BID has had issues in the past, with former BID manager Diane Mansell dramatically quitting in March 2023 and accusing the board of various failures; and in February this year the BID was only narrowly voted back in with a 54 per cent share of the vote.

Aaron is aware that his new role comes with some negative baggage. However his optimism is seeing him skirt over those issues.

“I don’t want to get bogged down with the past. Some of the difficulties have been how the BID has been seen from the outside, not from what’s going on on the inside. It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past, it’s about going forward, and being completely transparent about what the BID is there to do. It is there to help those 380-plus businesses that it represents. You need somebody that’s going to take that, shout about those businesses and about what’s going on. Perhaps in the past that hasn’t been vocal enough.”

He continues: “We need to look at tourism and how we can make the best of what we’ve got because we are so lucky in Warwickshire. We’ve got some great names, we’ve got some great heritage, art and culture. I think places across the country would probably be quite envious of what we’ve got here.”

Mindful of disgruntled smaller independent businesses who have accused BID of not representing them in the past, Aaron promises: “Absolutely the BID will represent smaller businesses, and that’s why there’s a volunteer levy.”

He adds: “You can’t please everyone all the time but for the next ballot, I want to get 85 per cent yes vote.”

On the other thorny question of market operators LSD having too much power, Aaron responds: “There’s a difference between a market and an event, they’re completely separate things. LSD have the market contract. But, you have to go out to tender if you want to run an event. And tenders for events need to be put out to three organisations. Of course, there is nothing to stop anyone putting on events, like Kate Livingstone ran the new Pursuits Festival over the summer.”

While not promising to resurrect the River Festival, Aaron says he is mindful of the demands of the community.

“We will be focused on events but it’s about how we work together collaboratively to put them on. But people should understand that events are difficult to organise, expensive, and we need to make sure they’re safe and are of a certain standard.”

As we chat, another passerby stops to say hello. Observing Aaron’s sartorial style, they add: “You look like a ringmaster.”

“Ringmaster of Stratford,” notes Aaron. “I like it!”

