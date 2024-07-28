Welcombe Hills School wins bloom challenge

WHEN you plant the seed of creation anything can take root and that’s exactly what happened at Welcombe Hills School where a garden of colour was created thanks to the creativity of pupils and staff.

Using upcycling , the school’s display was an award winner after it embraced the Stratford in Bloom Schools and Nursery Schools Challenge.

Sue England, right, from Stratford in Bloom, met children and staff in the Welcombe Hills School greenhouse as she presented the school with its award. Photo: Mark Williamson

“There were themes of insects and bees and the children are incredibly enthusiastic. Sunflowers were mixed with carrots and lettuce and there was a little place for digging because children do love digging. The garden they created was animal friendly and full of imagination. They fully deserved their award of a bird box to help protect wildlife and nature,” said Sue England Stratford in Bloom.