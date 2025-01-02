Warwickshire could see 5cm of snow this weekend

AN ICE and snow warning has been issued for large parts of the UK this weekend.

The yellow Met Office warning, which covers Warwickshire and the West Midlands, was issued as temperatures dropped.

While Wales looks likely to see the worst of the weather, the snow was predicted to fall in Warwickshire with potentially up to 5cm.

The Met Office warning states that ‘heavy snow, and some freezing rain in places, may cause some disruption over the weekend’.

November snow in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

It adds: ‘Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, at least for a time, where 5cm or more could accumulate fairly widely.

‘This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.’

However, the snow, should it settle, is unlikely to be around for long.

“A fairly rapid thaw of lying snow is possible later on Sunday, although exactly how far north the rapid thaw will reach remains uncertain at this stage,” the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “At the moment we’ve issued a very large snow warning for Saturday until Monday but it doesn’t mean that everywhere within that warning could see snow, it’s just a heads-up there could be some impacts.”

The latest forecast for Stratford includes temperatures falling to -2 overnight Friday into Saturday morning with the highest chances of snow and sleet coming Saturday evening into the night.

Sunday’s weather sees the return of everyone’s favourite - heavy rain.