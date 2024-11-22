Vital safety improvements still needed on A46

VITAL safety improvements on the A46 which could save lives are being done “piecemeal and on the cheap,” it was claimed this week.

A46 road safety campaigner, Cllr Mark Cargill (Con, Alcester Town), a former chair of the A46 Partnership, believes lives are still at risk on the “dangerous” road between Stratford and Alcester, which has seen a number of fatalities over the last few years.

While some work will start on the A46 in the new year, Cllr Cargill believes the changes don’t go far enough, while key accident spots, such as the Billesley crossroads and Redhill are ignored.

National Highways has said work on a new roundabout on the A46 junction with Drayton Manor Drive, near Stratford, and improvements to the Billesley junction are planned for 2025.

However, Cllr Cargill told the Herald: “I wanted to see a roundabout constructed at the crossroads which would slow traffic down as it turns for Temple Grafton, Billesley or continues to Alcester from Stratford, but I’ve been told there isn’t the money to do this and it is very frustrating.

“National Highways has said that developer IM Properties would be funding improvements to the Billesley junction, which would include white lines and signage and the addition of a ghost island where traffic can queue before turning, but I still think this is potentially dangerous. I have serious concerns because we are getting more cars on the A46 zooming along at 60mph and people will still whip across the junction and take risks.

“In my opinion these safety measures are being done piecemeal and on the cheap and it needs a proper roundabout.”

He added that money spent on significant safety improvements on the A46 would reduce the number of serious collisions on the road.

Last year the Herald launched its campaign to make the A46 safer following a fatality in which a young male driver died. The campaign highlighted the dangers of the road, its shocking safety record and the improvements needed to help reduce accidents.

Part of next year’s planned work, which starts in January, includes the new roundabout.

“My understanding is the new roundabout on the A46 will be located after the existing main roundabout and near the industrial area and I believe work has already started on removing the top soil,” Cllr Cargill said.

National Highways confirmed in a statement this week the project was going ahead: “IM Properties have planning permission to implement a new roundabout at the current A46 junction with Drayton Manor Drive to serve as a new entrance to their permitted development.

“The work is provisionally scheduled to start at the beginning of January, subject to approval from National Highways and Warwickshire County Council, and will continue for approximately 19 months.

“The majority of the work will be completed overnight, and if closures are needed during the programme they will be publicised well in advance with appropriate diversion routes.”

A second project involves the Shottery link road which currently stops about 70 metres short of the A46.

Cllr Cargill said that his information was that when completed the link road would run from Bordon Hill on the Evesham Road, through the new housing estate and then join the A46 at the existing roundabout.

