Building a hospital without beds was the straw that broke the camel’s back for protesters outside the county council HQ today(Wednesday).

Appropriately enough, residents from the Shipston area – where there is a new hospital building without a ward – and beyond were accompanied by a camel, Baxter, as around 50 of them gathered ahead of a 10am meeting by the Adult Social Care and Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

Beds for the Badger chair Alasdair Elliott spoke with the Herald at the protest.