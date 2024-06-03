Two teenagers fled in terror to pizza restaurant Corte Campana in Bell Court, Stratford, when they were threatened by a group of males on Saturday.

Police told the Herald: “At 4pm on Saturday 1 June, officers were called to a report of two teenage boys running into a restaurant on Bell Court in Stratford to hide from a group of males in masks who they said had threatened violence against them.

“They had been approached while walking near the river, where the suspects had called out asking them to hand over their valuables before reportedly chasing them down High Street as they ran away.

“The two males at the front of the group were described as one white male with a grey hoodie, black jacket, and black joggers, and one male with a white-zipped black puffer jacket, black trousers, and a medical mask.”

The staff at the restaurant looked after the teenagers until police arrived.

For more on this story see Thursday’s edition of the Herald.

If you were a witness to this incident, if you have CCTV or other video footage, or can otherwise help with our investigation, contact police citing Incident 222 of 1 June:

Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report By phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org