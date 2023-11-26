Home   News   Article

30th anniversary of Hagley minibus tragedy that took the lives of 11 children and their teacher sees parents still calling for improved safety measures

By Gill Sutherland
-
Published: 13:21, 26 November 2023

Road safety campaigners fear that lessons are not being learned from past tragedies.

This was brought into stark relief at the weekend with the tragic death of four teenagers near Snowdon last weekend.

Road safety charity Brake have supported proposed legislation that would see new drivers under the age of 25 facing a ban from carrying young passengers in their vehicle as part of a ‘graduated driving licence’ scheme.

Closer to home, this would have had implications for the collision that saw three teenagers from Chipping Campden school killed in April.

