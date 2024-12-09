Nostalgia reigns under the tree this year with lots of toys from the past having a comeback.

That’s the news from retailer Argos as it publishes its list of toys predict to top wish lists this year.

The list contains a mix of 20 nostalgic, interactive and character-themed toys.

Argos top toys 2024

From Beyblades to Furby and Polly Pocket, the Top Toys List sees the return of popular, iconic favourites which will undoubtedly evoke memories for parents, while also captivating a new generation of children.

This year alone, searches for Furby on Argos are up by 237 per cent, revealing that iconic 90’s toys are making a comeback.

Meanwhile, Drop Trivia has also made the list, turning the iconic Trivial Pursuit into a fast paced, game show-like experience for all the family.

Argos top toys 2024

Commenting on this year’s list, Nina Findley, director of toy buying at Argos said: “There’s a real mix of influences this Christmas, with simple, classic toys continuing to resonate and nostalgic favourites making a comeback. Mindfulness products for kids have stepped up hugely this year and we are seeing the continued influence of TV shows and movies really growing. It’s an exciting year.”

Popular TV characters have also made this year’s list, with megastar Bluey and family-favourite Stitch moving from the screen and into real-life play. Ahead of the forthcoming release of the musical fantasy film, Argos also predicts that the Lego Wicked Emerald City will be top of wish lists this Christmas, alongside Lego’s Dancing Groot – allowing kids (and adults) to build their favourite fantasy worlds from the comfort of their own home.

Latest data reveals that Lego is one of the most searched for items on Argos this year.

Nina continued: “Kids love to recreate their favourite scenes and adventures from TV and film and toys based on popular characters and stories allow them to do just that. We have a huge range, from old favourites to modern-day icons. This year, we predict a mix of toys will top wish-lists and building toys like Lego allow children to create their own versions of the fictional people and places they love.”

Argos’s toy experts also predict numerous independent play toys will prove popular this year, including the Goo Jitzu Hero Creator which allows children to conduct their own scientific experiments, alongside the Story Dream Machine with Fairy Tale Collection that amplifies the magic of reading and provides a practical alternative to screentime.

Argos top toys 2024

For animal lovers, interactive pet toys are also predicted to rise in popularity Christmas, with Daisy the Yoga Goat and the Teksta Purro Cat both trending picks this year, according to Argos experts.

Nina added: “Toys that encourage kids to learn and exercise their creativity are coming into their own, and innovations in toy-making such as colour-changing technology with this year’s Hot Wheels City Ultra Car Wash allow passions and play to come together. Interactive pet toys make great additions to children’s play too, as they encourage a sense of responsibility through play without parents having to commit to the real deal.”

Argos top toys 2024

Nina concluded: “At Argos, we sell a toy every two seconds – so you could say we’re the ultimate toy experts. Since we opened our doors in 1973, toys have always been at the heart of Argos. Every year, we handpick our Top Toys list by keeping a close eye on the latest trends in kids’ playtime and with over 52 million toys sold over the years, our dedication to play is something we’re extremely proud of.”

Argos’ Top Toys List for Christmas 2024

Nostalgic Toys

Drop Trivia (Launching In October) £25

Beyblade Xtreme Battle Set £45

Furby Galaxy £75

Mini Barbieland Fashionista Pack £20

Polly Pocket Dolphin Aquarium Compact £16

Beloved Tv And Film Characters

Disney Large Stitch Plush £30

Bluey House Mega Bundle £50 (Currently On Sale For £35)*

Tmnt Mutation Station Van £40

Bitzee Disney £40

Hot Wheels City Ultra Car Wash £60 (Currently On Sale For £45)*

Lego Dancing Groot £40

Lego Wicked Emerald City (Launching 1st October) £89.99

Animals

Teksta Purro £50

Daisy The Yoga Goat £50

Jurassic World Attack Tyrannosaurus Rex £55 (Currently On Sale For £41)*

Fisher Price Stack And Sort Animals £17

Interactive Toys

Goo Jit Zu Hero Creator Pack Thrash £20

Story Dream Machine W/ Fairy Tale Collection £50

Chad Valley Wooden Gardening Shape Sorter (Launching 11th October) £15

Build A Slice Pizza Cart £55 (Currently On Sale For £40)*



