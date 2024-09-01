Home   News   Article

Former managing director of Thomas Crapper & Co, Simon Kirby, invites bidders to spent a penny or two as collection goes to auction

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 18:28, 01 September 2024

A rare collection of sanitaryware, including a toilet with an image of Hitler, has gone on the market for a potty price of £300,000.

The collection belongs to Simon Kirby, former managing director of Thomas Crapper & Co, who has been gathering bathroom furniture for more than 40 years but has now decided to let it go.

There are 1200 items in the collection including ornate toilet pans, wooden seats, a toilet from Harrods and a bath with silver plated taps which belonged to King George V and was aboard the royal train.

