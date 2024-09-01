A rare collection of sanitaryware, including a toilet with an image of Hitler, has gone on the market for a potty price of £300,000.

The collection belongs to Simon Kirby, former managing director of Thomas Crapper & Co, who has been gathering bathroom furniture for more than 40 years but has now decided to let it go.

Thomas Crapper

There are 1200 items in the collection including ornate toilet pans, wooden seats, a toilet from Harrods and a bath with silver plated taps which belonged to King George V and was aboard the royal train.