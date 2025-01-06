Thieves steal front bumper from Ford Fiesta in Stratford

THIEVES in Stratford removed and stole the front bumper from a Ford Fiesta.

The black car had been parked in Banbury Road when the thieves struck on Sunday, 5th January, between noon and 7.50pm.

Warwickshire Police said the number plate was also stolen and appealed for witnesses to get in contact.

Warwickshire Police appeal

Anyone who has any information about the incident or CCTV footage can contact officers on 101 or call CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The crime number is 23/685/25.