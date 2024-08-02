Thieves steal £15k boat from Stratford Sea Cadets

CALLOUS thieves have left Stratford Sea Cadets without a training boat after it was stolen from its mooring on the River Avon.

At a cost of £15,000, the bright orange Topline 360 RIB, with a Mercury 2000 engine, was stolen in the early hours of last Tuesday morning (23rd July) from its location opposite Avon Boating.

Stratford Sea Cadets, chief petty officer, Matthew Francis, using the Rib on a safety exercise.

Chris Wheeler, chair of Stratford Sea Cadets, said: “The boat was used to help train our cadets and improve their powerboat skills and how to handle different craft.