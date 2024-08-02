Thieves steal £15k boat from Stratford Sea Cadets
Published: 15:00, 02 August 2024
CALLOUS thieves have left Stratford Sea Cadets without a training boat after it was stolen from its mooring on the River Avon.
At a cost of £15,000, the bright orange Topline 360 RIB, with a Mercury 2000 engine, was stolen in the early hours of last Tuesday morning (23rd July) from its location opposite Avon Boating.
Chris Wheeler, chair of Stratford Sea Cadets, said: “The boat was used to help train our cadets and improve their powerboat skills and how to handle different craft.