Summer show raises money for Christmas carols
Published: 15:00, 25 August 2024
SUMMER bees, flowers, vegetables and tea on the green saw Luddington’s annual produce show raise £260 for this year’s Christmas carol concert.
There were prizes for children and adults for their paintings and pictures, a photographic competition and a special appearance by Stratford Bee Keepers who keep their hives in Luddington.
David Heyworth, one of the show’s organisers, took first prize in the open photography competition with his image of a kingfisher.